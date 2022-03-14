Vee Adeyele Shares Her Mother’s Reaction to Her Tattoos

Like most African parents, Vee Adeyele’s mum is not too pleased with her ‘tattoo touting” lifestyle.

The singer and host who has gotten a couple of ink jobs on her body disclosed that she thought her mum would be used to the whole situation by now. However, this isn’t the case.

Vee revealed that during her last trip to London, her mum looked at her in the way African mothers do and pointed out that she should go on to draw a tattoo on her forehead. She tweeted,

“I honestly thought my mum was getting over my tattoos. The night before I left London she looked at me and said “Tobi why don’t you just draw tattoo on your forehead?” Back to square one then.”

I honestly thought my mum was getting over my tattoos. The night before I left London she looked at me and said “Tobi, why don’t you just draw tattoo on your forehead?” Back to square one then 😩😂 — VEE. (@veeiye) March 13, 2022

