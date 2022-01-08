Vee Adeyele Reveals She Sacrificed Something Important for Love as Breakup Rumours Intensifies

Though Vee Adeyele and Neo Akpofure are yet to publicly announce that their romantic relationship is over are down with, many have concluded that it is.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown couple have stripped their social media pages of photos of each other as well as unfollowed each other.

Now, Vee seems to be lending some sort of credence to the rumour with a game she played on her Instagram stories.

Whilst playing the game, she got asked the random question, “What is important that you sacrificed for love?”

Vee replied “My sense,” and most people can agree that the answer doesn’t seem like one coming from someone who is happily in love.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...