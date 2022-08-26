Vee Adeyele Reveals Mum Has Catalogue of WhatsApp Stickers Featuring Her Face

Vee Adeyele was Iconic with her facial expressions during her time on the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, so it isn’t surprising to see a number of memes and stickers featuring her face.

The singer and former reality star revealed that her mum is some sort of connoisseur of her different expressions that have been made into WhatsApp stickers

Vee shared this tidbit of information via her Instagram stories as she posted one of such stickers where she had a red scarf tied on her head. She went ahead to reveal that she still has that scarf in her possession.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...