Vee Adeyele decided to opt for violence, regarding her thoughts on the alarming rate of girls who have undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) in her part of Lagos.

The singer and reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Friday, December 16, to shade Lekki girls.

Wondering aloud, Vee tweeted that the ‘L’ in BBL stands for Lekki, given the number of female residents in that part of town that have opted for the procedure.

The ‘L’ in BBL stands for Lekki. — VEE. (@veeiye) December 16, 2022

