Vee Adeyele Laments the Unending Problems Nigerian Plumbers Find

Vee Adeyele is tired of artisans especially plumbers contracted to work for her.

The singer and television host noted that Nigerian Plumbers never fix a problem and have it be the end of it as they must return.

Taking to Twitter, Vee shared that a plumber she contracted for a job should just have told her after payment, “see you next time so I can fix another problem that I probably created whilst fixing your last one.”

Nigerian plumbers never come and fix something once. This guy should’ve just told me after payment “see you next time so I can fix another problem that I probably created whilst fixing your last one” 🙃 — VEE. (@veeiye) October 8, 2022

