Vee Adeyele is Ready to Spend Somebody’s Son’s Money

Sunday, February 6, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Vee Adeyele works hard for her own but she doesn’t mind spending somebody’s son’s money too.

The singer and Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate famously linked to fellow reality TV, Neo Akpofure before rumours of a breakup hit the internet has decided that she would rather spend other people’s money.

Taking to Twitter, Vee wrote a very short PSA for any intending beau lurking in the corner. She tweeted,

“I’ve got my own but I wanna spend your money too.”

