Vee Adeyele Drags Nigerian Women by Their “Shine Shine” Fabric

Vee Adeyele has quite the smart mouth which usually gets her in a bit of trouble time and time again.

The reality TV star and singer was quick to make a clear distinction between herself and 90% of Nigerian women while seeking the services of a tailor.

Vee took to Twitter to ask for recommendation as she needed the services of a designer/seamstress but was quick to point out that she had no interest in the latest fashion trend which is basically mixing the illusion mesh fabric with a glittering fabric.

She tweeted,

“I need a CORRECT tailor/designer. I have really good ideas, just looking for someone who can bring them to life. Any suggestions? ( I don’t want shine shine dress with brown net please).”and

When a follower had tried to insinuate that Vee’s tweet was a diss directed at a particular person, she was quick to make it known that it was in fact a diss but it was directed at about 90% of Nigerian women.

