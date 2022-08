Vee Adeyele is ready to risk her heart and dive back into the dating pool after sometime away.

The Big Brother Naija alum and singer announced her desire to love “somebody’s son” again following her breakup from ex-boyfriend and former BBN housemate, Neo Akpofure.

Vee shared this development on Twitter noting, “Think I’m ready for love again.”

Think I’m ready for love again 🤔 — VEE. (@veeiye) August 24, 2022

