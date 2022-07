Vee Adeyele and Saskay has a little lovefest moment on Twitter on Tuesday, July 12.

The Big Brother Naija stars who were housemates of Season 5 and Season 6 respectively, gave credence to the popular lingo, ‘women supporting women’ with their public display of affection.

Vee began the whole thing by tweeting high praise for Saskay, writing, ” Saskay is an absolute stunner. Congratulations on her face.”

Saskay had acknowledged the praise and replied with gratitude to Vee for the sweet compliment.

