This year, Vector tha Viper decided to do things a little differently by gifting his fans something on his birthday.

The rapper released a new track, ‘The Introduction’ featuring Bibi Raii on Sunday, August 7, to the delight of his many fans.

Hard hitting punchlines and a groovy beat is sure to get the new single on the playlist of rap heads. Listen to a snippet of the song below.

