VAR intervenes as Chelsea beat West Ham

Substitute Kai Havertz scored a late winner as Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge Saturday.

Hammers forward Michail Antonio scored from a rare attack after 62 minutes, bundling home from close range after Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy failed to deal with a corner, but the visitors’ lead was wiped out 14 minutes later.

Chelsea, on the back of a record summer of spending and with £70m arrival Wesley Fofana making his debut, had struggled to break down David Moyes’ side before Ben Chilwell snuck in to level from a tight angle shortly after coming off the bench.

Substitute Maxwel Cornet almost won it late on for the visitors, only to see his header come back off the post, and the Blues immediately went down the other end to score themselves through a clinical Havertz header.

There was still time for more drama as Cornet pounced, but only after a foul on Mendy that was given after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...