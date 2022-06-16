Van Basten shades Messi, says he’s not top 3 greatest players

Dutch football legend Marco van Basten has revealed that Argentina star, Lionel Messi is not in the top three of all-time greatest players.

According to the former AC Milan striker, the Paris St-Germain superstar, who has won seven Ballons d’Or, is not the game’s greatest.

“Pele, [Diego] Maradona and [Johan] Cruyff are for me the three greatest players in history,” he told France Football.

“As a kid I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend. I miss him. Pele and Maradona were also incredible.

“Messi is also a great player, but Maradona always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself at the front to go to war.”

Van Basten is a Dutch football manager and retired professional player, who played for Ajax and AC Milan, as well as the Netherlands national team, as a striker.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, he scored 300 goals in a high-profile career, but played his last match in 1993, at the of age 28, due to an injury which forced his retirement two years later.

He was later the head coach of Ajax and the Netherlands national team.

