Benny Afroe Teams Up With Pabi Cooper for Hit New Single, “Do it Right”

Your favourite rockstar Benny Afroe hooks up with Pabi Cooper on his first single for the year! The track titled Do It Right follows a fusion of beautifully crafted melodies over some RnB vocals. Stream and listen here.

The track follows the release of Benny Afroe’s project Yours Truly last year, and sets the tone for a great year in music ahead!

The song was inspired by the beauty of love. Trying your best to make things work in a relationship. It’s also a reflection of how every romantic relationship has its hurdles. The constant struggle to make things work is the real definition of true love. I wrote this song to inspire people to stay fighting for their loved ones, no matter the situation @bennyafroe.

Listen:

