Valentine: Fidelity Bank Set To Delight Customers With Euphoria Event

Customers of Fidelity Bank are in for a treat this Valentine as the Bank has announced plans to host a delightful evening of music, fun games, and delightful experiences for its customers.

Tagged The Euphoria and scheduled for Saturday, 19 February 2022, the event would be headlined by leading music acts, Johnny Drille, Chike, Fave, and other guest artists. There will also be numerous activities to make the night truly memorable for all invitees. Admission is strictly by invitation. However, to stand a chance to be part of The Euphoria, intending guests must download the Fidelity Mobile Banking App while existing customers must carry out a minimum of five transactions before February 14, 2022, to stand a chance to get an invite. To register to attend the event, simply visit https://www.fidelitybank.ng/euphoria.

In a chat with journalists, Divisional Head, Brands, and Communications, Meksley Nwagboh stated that: At Fidelity Bank, we are all about creating memorable experiences for our customers by delighting them with superior service delivery, innovative solutions, and engagement platforms such as The Euphoria.

“Valentine is known globally as a season of love and sharing. As a bank that puts her customers at the center of everything we do, this year we deemed it fit to host them and their partners to an unforgettable experience to celebrate the season”, he remarked.

According to the bank, non-customers can also stand a chance to be part of the event by downloading the Fidelity Bank mobile app and carrying out five transactions.

“Over the years, Fidelity Bank has developed a reputation for going the extra mile in servicing our esteemed customers. Whether it is through interactions with our online services or our staff, people have come to associate us with delightful experiences. That is why we are inviting customers to come and experience the magic of love at The Euphoria”, added Nwagboh.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria, with about 6million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. The bank is known for exceptional customer service and digital innovation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...