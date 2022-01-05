Uzodinma backtracks, fails to name sponsors of Imo insecurity

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has made a U-turn and failed to name the sponsors of attacks in the state.

Speaking during the Imo stakeholders meeting at the Government House in Owerri on Tuesday, Uzodinma acknowledged that he promised a fortnight ago to name the sponsors of attacks in Imo.

But the governor craved the indulgence of the people that he would no longer name names but would leave security agencies ‘to do their work’ and prosecute those found culpable.

According to Uzodinma, many of the persons carrying out attacks in the state have been arrested.

“I want to tell you that after that statement, the whole issue has been politicised, social media took over the space, conventional media did not help matters and I don’t want to spoil the good works that security agencies are doing already.

“I want to crave your indulgence to let us allow the security agencies to finish their investigation, arrest those that are responsible and charge them to court.”

The underfire governor also took a swipe at the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, for allegedly interfering in the affairs of his administration.

He cited former governors Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim, wondering why Okorocha would want to take over the state as private property.

The difference between the former governor and Okorocha, Uzodinma explained, is that the senator is out of office but still wants to be in the Government House.

While addressing himself as an older brother to Okorocha, he said tradition deserves that he be respected.

“I have many former governors in Imo State. I have Governor Achike Udenwa , Ikedi Ohakim, Okorocha former governor but none of them wants to take the whole state as a private property,” he said.

“The difference between the other former governors and Okorocha is that he is out of office, he still wants to be in office. Okorocha is a younger brother to me, I am older than him. If not any other thing, traditionally I deserve to be respected by him.

“I don’t want to join issues with him, let him just know that he is no longer the governor. And for the short period that I will be here (God’s willing), he should allow me to answer the governor that I am.”

Speaking further, Uzodinma reiterated again that the security breaches experienced in the state is politically motivated based on intelligence and security information at the disposal of the state government.

He however pledged that his government will not allow anyone or group to hold the state hostage, as the state government will allow the relevant law enforcement agencies to do the needful.

