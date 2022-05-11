Uyo to host 2022 CAF Confederations Cup final

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria will host the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final on Friday, May 20th, 2022.

This is the first intercontinental major cup final to be hosted in Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, which is also home to Nigeria Professional Football League sides, Akwa United and Dakkada FC.

Four teams remain in the race to win this year’s Confederation Cup. In the first match of the first leg of the semi-finals, DR Congo’s TP Mazembe scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 victory over RS Berkane of Morocco.

In the second semi-final, the first leg between Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli and Orlando Pirates from South Africa saw Orlando Pirates take a 2-0 advantage to the second leg.

The second leg of the semi-finals will be played on Sunday, 15 May 2022.

Last year, the Cup final was hosted in Cotonou, Benin where Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic beat Algerian side, JS Kabylie 2-1 to emerge champions.

