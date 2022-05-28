Uvalde, Texas Shooting Survivor Said She Covered Herself in Blood and Played Dead

Miah Cerrillo has described how she survived the shooting at her elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old shooter.

Speaking with CNN, the young child, through her mother, explained that they were watching Lilo and Stitch in class when her teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, were informed there was an active shooter on the premises.

One of the teachers locked the door, but the shooter, Salvador Ramos, was already outside and shot through the window in the door. Cerrillo told CNN that Ramos looked the teacher in the eyes, said “Goodnight,” and shot her. Then he proceeded to shoot the children in the class.

Cerrillo, who was injured, said she picked up her dead teacher’s phone and called for help. And out of fear that he would come after them, she rubbed the blood of her dead friend on herself and played dead. For three hours.

CNN explains the gruesome experience in this report:

