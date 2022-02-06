Uti Nwachukwu Slams Men for Marrying Women Who Love Clout and Crying Foul for Same Reason

Uti Nwachukwu sent a not-so-subtle shade across Kanye West’s way in the midst of his unfolding drama with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The TV personality took to his social media to slam men who go for women who love clout and attention and then proceed to cry foul over the very same issue.

Uti Nwachukwu chided men for making the same mistake over and over again, ignoring ref flags because they are infatuated by beauty, body, or status of the woman in question.

He advised that in a marriage, everyone should have their kids separately so that if things end up going sour, each person leaves with his/her kids and the other party cannot use the children to manipulate them.

He added that there are a variety of options to choose from now ( sperm bank, egg donor, surrogacy) therefore, it is doable.

