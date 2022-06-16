Thursday, June 16, 2022
Usyk will KO Joshua in round 7 – Fury

Heavyweight boxing champion of the world, Tyson Fury, has predicted Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua’s rematch with Usyk is set to be staged at Jeddah SuperDome in Saudi Arabia sometime in July this year.

Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd in London last September to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

But Fury has now suggested that Joshua will not beat Usyk if his new coach, Robert Garcia, trains him for the fight.

“Unless Anthony Joshua gets his a** up to Morecambe and lets me train him for this fight, Robert Garcia and 10 men like him will not make him beat Usyk,” Fury said in an interview on Queensberry Promotions’ YouTube channel.

“Because one, they don’t know him; two, they don’t know what he’s got in his engine; and three, he’s not a little Mexican who can go toe to toe with someone for 15 rounds. If he gets on Usyk from Round 1 and tries to push and be aggressive, he’ll be gassed out after four rounds and get stopped in seven,” he stated.

