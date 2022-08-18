Usyk burst into a song during press conference with Joshua

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk stole the show – even bursting into song – as he came face-to-face with Anthony Joshua before their fight in Jeddah on Saturday.

Joshua lost his crown to the Ukrainian in a convincing UD defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

The 32-year-old was reserved at the media conference, but said he intends to “get the job done” this time around.

“That’s it, must win. I like the pressure,” Joshua added.

“I want to compete. I’m looking forward to it. I can’t really say much else. You’ve got to have a competitive spirit. I’m looking forward to it.”

Usyk – dressed in traditional Ukrainian attire – added: “We learned [about] each other in the first fight. He learned [about] me, I learned [about] him.

“I don’t think the last bout will be continued from round 13. We had enough time to study each other. This Saturday night will be a great, great fight.”

The defending champion sung a Ukrainian folk song, made popular again by those promoting independence and peace in Ukraine since the invasion of Russia.

After the stare down with his opponent, the champion raised both arms and belted out a Ukrainian song, with his countrymen and women in attendance joining along.

