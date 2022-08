Usher gave social media folks a glimpse of his baby boy Sire Castrello Raymond who is growing up so fast.

The RnB singer posted adorable shots of his second child with manager and girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

Taking to his Instagram, Usher and the 10-month old delighted fans with their father-son moment caught on camera. He simply captioned the photos, “Blessings..”

Usher and Jenn welcomed Sire on September 29, 2021.

