Usher Delivers a Perfect NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’: ‘This Is Black Magic Right Here’

Usher delivered an awesome NPR Tiny Desk concert in celebration of Black Music Month and Juneteenth.

The iconic singer was joined by Eric Bellinger and Vedo, a band, and they went through six tracks spread across three of his albums: 1997’s My Way (“You Make Me Wanna…,” “Nice & Slow,” “My Way”), 2001’s 8701 (“U Don’t Have to Call”), and 2004’s Confessions(“Confessions Part II,” “Superstar”).

“Celebrating Black Music Month, this is Black magic right here,” Usher said during the performance. “I really, really am happy to celebrate all of the years of music and really celebrate my brothers. I’m really happy to be able to share. I think that if life has taught us anything, it is that we should share with each other. Not just the music, but understanding that life is a collaborative process and being able to lift each other up, stand with each other. That’s all it’s really about.”

Watch it:

