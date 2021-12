Funke Akindele Bello wants people to choose themselves over and over again no matter who else is factored in the equation.

The prolific actress and filmmaker expressed her feelings in an Instagram post she put up on her stories.

Funke Akindele Bello has asked folks to be very careful and to ensure that they come first always.

“Ensure you come first always. There are lots of users out there masquerading as love ones. Beware!!!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...