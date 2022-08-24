Usain Bolt Files Documents to Trademark Celebration Pose

Usain Bolt Usain Bolt has become the latest sportsperson to attempt to trademark a logo of his signature victory celebration pose.

The eight-times Olympic champion has submitted an application to the US Patent and Trademark Office for an image that depicts the iconic ‘Lightning Bolt’ move in which he leans back with one arm bent and the other pointed towards the sky.

Bolt, who still holds the world records for the 100m and 200m and was the unbeaten Olympic champion in those events between 2008 until 2016, is now retired but evidently hopes to cash in on the instantly recognisable gesture for various merchandise and branding.

Now 36, Bolt filed his application on August 17 for the depiction of pose.

“The mark consists of the silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward,” the trademark application states. The court filing states that he intends to use the image on items which include clothing, jewellery and shoes, as well as restaurants and sports bars.

