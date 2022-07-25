Usain Bolt fetes world champion Tobi Amusan

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has praised Nigeria’s record breaker, Tobi Amusan, after clinching the gold medal in the Women’s 100 metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

Amusan’s gold medal came hours after smashing the world record in the semifinals on Sunday. The Nigerian went even faster to win the final nearly two hours later.

In the first track event of the final session of the 10th day of competition, Amusan streaked to a winning time of 12.12 seconds in the first of three semi-finals.

It smashed the previous best of 12.20sec set by American Kendra Harrison in 2016. Harrison was also in the first semi-final, finishing second in 12.27sec.

The Nigerian, who came fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and the last worlds in Doha in 2019, won the gold medal in 12.06 to earn the commendation from Bolt who is the world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4 × 100 metres relay.

The 25-year-old becomes the first woman in the world to run below 12.2s and the first world record by any Nigerian in history.

Bolt who is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time hailed the Nigeria queen in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle.

“Congrats”, retweeting World Athletics tweet celebrating her feat while also tweeting “Superb #Tobi” seconds late with three Nigerian flags.

Amusan bested Bolt’s countrywoman Britany Anderson who clinched the silver medal and Puerto Rico’s Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who won bronze, both of whom were officially timed at 12.23 but separated in a photo finish by five-thousandths of a second.

