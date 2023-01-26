Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

US threatens Visa Sanctions for anyone who undermines Nigeria's election

News

The United States Government, on Wednesday, declared that people involved in undermining the electoral process in Nigeria will be slapped with visa restrictions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a tweet, said his country supports Nigeria’s democratic process and desire to uphold the rule of law.

“To support Nigeria’s upcoming elections, today I am announcing visa restrictions for those involved in undermining democracy in Nigeria.

“The United States supports Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law,” Blinken said.

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, in a statement shared on its website, said the visa restrictions are specific to “certain individuals” and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria.

