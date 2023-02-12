Search
US shoot down another unidentified object over Canada Airspace

News

Another unidentified object has been shot down over North American airspace, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed.

He said the latest object “violated Canadian airspace” and was shot down over Yukon in north-west Canada.

Both Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled to track down the object which Mr Trudeau says was taken out by a US F-22 fighter jet.

It is the third object to be shot down over North America in the last week.

The American military destroyed a Chinese balloon last weekend, and on Friday an unspecified object the size of a small car was shot down off Alaska.

Mr Trudeau confirmed on Saturday he gave the order and had spoken with US President Joe Biden.

“Canadian forces will now recover and analyse the wreckage of the object,” he wrote on Twitter.

The White House said the object had been tracked and monitored “over the last 24 hours”.

“Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of their militaries, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau authorised it to be taken down,” it said.

“The leaders discussed the importance of recovering the object in order to determine more details on its purpose or origin.”

The latest object’s appearance over North America comes just a week after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was also destroyed by the US.

