US Secy of State, Tony Blinken, visits Ukraine unannounced

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Thursday, made an unannounced trip to Ukraine – his second visit to the country since Russian invasion more than six months ago.

While in Kyiv, the top US diplomat met with top officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and visited a children’s hospital.

“President Biden has been clear we will support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. I reiterated this message to President Zelenskyy and his team today in Kyiv, which remains — and will remain — the capital of a sovereign, independent Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement.

His trip comes as Ukraine has launched counteroffensives aimed at reclaiming Russian occupied areas in the south and northeast of the country.

It also coincides with a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, hosted by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...