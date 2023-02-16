US returns $954,000 Alamieyeseigha Loot

The United States Government has returned $954,000 stolen by the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, to the state government through the Federal Government.

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard announced the development at a press briefing on Thursday afternoon in Abuja.

She said the official salary of the former governor during his tenure as a public servant from 1999 to his impeachment in 2005 did not match the said amount.

“However, during that time, he accumulated millions of dollars through abuse of office, money laundering,” she said.

Alamieyeseigha died in October 2015 at the age of 62.

President Muhammadu Buhari has immediately directed that the said sum be utilised in developing the healthcare of Bayelsa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...