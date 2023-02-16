Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

US returns $954,000 Alamieyeseigha Loot

Politics

The United States Government has returned $954,000 stolen by the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, to the state government through the Federal Government.

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard announced the development at a press briefing on Thursday afternoon in Abuja.

She said the official salary of the former governor during his tenure as a public servant from 1999 to his impeachment in 2005 did not match the said amount.

“However, during that time, he accumulated millions of dollars through abuse of office, money laundering,” she said.

Alamieyeseigha died in October 2015 at the age of 62.

President Muhammadu Buhari has immediately directed that the said sum be utilised in developing the healthcare of Bayelsa.

Latest

News

NECO releases 2022 SSCE external result

0
The National Examinations Council, NECO, has announced the release...
Politics

It’s over – Wike rules out last-minute deal with Atiku

0
With a few days to the February 25 presidential...
Politics

BREAKING: Buhari  extends Naira Swap deadline till April 10 [Full Speech]

0
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday announced an extension of...
Politics

Wike endorses Tinubu, says he’s ‘best character to be president’

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the All...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

NECO releases 2022 SSCE external result

0
The National Examinations Council, NECO, has announced the release...
Politics

It’s over – Wike rules out last-minute deal with Atiku

0
With a few days to the February 25 presidential...
Politics

BREAKING: Buhari  extends Naira Swap deadline till April 10 [Full Speech]

0
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday announced an extension of...
Politics

Wike endorses Tinubu, says he’s ‘best character to be president’

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the All...
Politics

‘Arrest Simon Ekpa now’ – Ohanaeze fumes

0
Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

NECO releases 2022 SSCE external result

Emmanuel Offor -
The National Examinations Council, NECO, has announced the release of the result of the November/December 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE. Registrar of NECO, Prof...
Read more

It’s over – Wike rules out last-minute deal with Atiku

Emmanuel Offor -
With a few days to the February 25 presidential election, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has ruled out any last-minute deal or truce...
Read more

BREAKING: Buhari  extends Naira Swap deadline till April 10 [Full Speech]

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday announced an extension of the use of old N200 notes till April 10. This was contained in a statewide broadcast...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: