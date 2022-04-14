US report indicts Buhari, Osinbajo in ‘massive corruption’

Despite repeated claims that the ruling APC regime has recorded substantial success in tackling corruption and preventing looting of Nigeria’s treasury, the U.S. government’s verdict is that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo have not covered themselves in glory as massive looting continues.

The U.S. said Buhari and Osinbajo, including governors, took advantage of the immunity attached to their positions to perpetuate corrupt acts and misappropriation of public funds.

This indictment is contained in its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, covering internationally recognised individual, civil, political, and worker rights.

In a section of the report titled ‘Corruption and Lack of Transparency in Government’, the American government noted that while Nigerian laws penalised corruption, enforcement was not followed through.

The report said this allowed government employees, including elected officials, to partake in corrupt practices.

“Massive, widespread, and pervasive corruption affected all levels of government, including the judiciary and security services. The constitution

provides immunity from civil and criminal prosecution for the president, vice president, governors, and deputy governors while in office,” said the report.

The report, which covers 198 countries and territories, noted ongoing human rights abuses and violations worldwide evident in the regression of democratic systems on several continents.

It stressed there were numerous allegations of government corruption despite the so-called anti-corruption campaign of President Buhari’s regime. Corruption is increasing in the country, with Nigeria ranking 154 out of 180 countries according to the Transparency International 2021 Corruption Index.

The former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, also described Mr Buhari’s anti-corruption campaign as “ineffective” as looters who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have their cases swept under the carpet.

