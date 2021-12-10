US donates 2.5m doses of Pfizer Covid vaccines to Nigeria

The United States has announced the donation of 2.5 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the U.S Embassy on Thursday, saying the vaccine doses arrived in Abuja this week and were received by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and taken to cold storage in preparation for distribution.

The vaccines are planned to be distributed to over 3,000 health facilities across all 36 states and FCT-Abuja.

“Over the next several weeks, the vaccines will be available at major markets, shopping malls, event centers, motor parks, airports, places of employment, and religious institutions as part of Nigeria’s mass vaccination campaign,” the statement read.

It added that “the United States has donated more than 13.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with COVAX, or bilaterally to Nigeria.

“Additionally, the United States has provided more than $119 million in COVID-19 related health assistance.”

The statement explained that the United States is committed to helping end the pandemic in Nigeria and everywhere, also committed to donating more than one billion vaccine doses around the world, by early 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...