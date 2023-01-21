US Court Bars Korra Obidi and Ex-husband Justin Dean from Posting Images of Their Children on Social Media

A United States Court, situated in California, has placed a ban on Korra Obidi and her ex-husband, Justin Dean, from posting visuals of their children on social media.

In a court document dated January 19, 2023, the former couple who share two daughters, June and Athena, were forbidden from posting videos, photos and live streaming their children or content that have their children on social media.

The court order reads in part, “Neither party may post any videos, photos or live-stream the minor children on any social media platform nor allow the minor children to appear on any picture, video or live-stream posted to any social media platform without further court order. Neither party may take video, photos or live-stream any interaction between the parties in this matter until further court order.”

Chiropractor Justin Dean announced that he was divorcing Korea Obidi back on March 2022, days after they welcomed their second child. The divorce was finalised in November 2022.

