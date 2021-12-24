US Congress Launches Investigations Into Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tragedy

Pitchfork is reporting that the House Oversight and Reform Committee of the United States is launching an investigation into Live Nation over Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival.

Recall that 10 people died in that tragedy.

And now, in a letter to Michael Rapino (president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.), the Congressional committee members wrote:

“Live Nation Entertainment (Live Nation) was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for “planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,” for Astroworld Festival. Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival.” The outlet adds that the committee is asking for details on the company’s role in security, crowd control, and safety at the festival, details about pre-show security planning, the “precise time was Live Nation Entertainment first made aware of casualties on the evening of November 5, and what steps were taken in response to that information,” steps to prevent future injury or death at Live Nation events, and more. The committee has set a January 7 for Live Nation to provide the information. We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...