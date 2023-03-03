Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

US congratulates Tinubu on election, appeals for calm

News

The United States congratulated Nigeria on the election of ruling party presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, while calling for calm amid accusations of voter fraud and concerns over technical glitches.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the election aftermath on Thursday when he met his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, aides said.

A State Department spokesman on Wednesday congratulated “President-elect Tinubu,” who was declared the winner Tuesday of the February 25 polls in Africa’s most populous democracy.

“This competitive election represents a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy,” Ned Price told reporters Wednesday.

Price acknowledged the discontent among some Nigerians over the validity of the results, as at least one opposition figure has promised to dispute the outcome.

“We understand that many Nigerians and some of the parties have expressed frustration about the manner in which the process was conducted,” he said.

“Nigerians are clearly within their rights to have such concerns and should have high expectations for their electoral process,” Price said, urging political leaders to register their concerns through established legal “mechanisms.”

“We call on all parties to refrain from violence or inflammatory rhetoric at this critical time,” Price added.

Latest

Politics

Youths demand trial of Reps leader Doguwa

0
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has condemned...
Lifestyle

Gunmen threaten Messi, fire shots

0
Gunmen have threatened Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi and...
News

The era of French intervention in Africa is over – Macron

0
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Thursday that France harboured...
Politics

Atiku vows to challenge ‘flawed’ election

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Youths demand trial of Reps leader Doguwa

0
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has condemned...
Lifestyle

Gunmen threaten Messi, fire shots

0
Gunmen have threatened Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi and...
News

The era of French intervention in Africa is over – Macron

0
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Thursday that France harboured...
Politics

Atiku vows to challenge ‘flawed’ election

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
Celebrity

Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Wayne Shorter, dies at 89

0
One of the greatest jazz saxophonists, Wayne Shorter, has...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Youths demand trial of Reps leader Doguwa

Emmanuel Offor -
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has condemned a member of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa for allegedly mobilising thugs who killed...
Read more

Gunmen threaten Messi, fire shots

Emmanuel Offor -
Gunmen have threatened Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi and opened fire at his family-owned supermarket in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina. Although the Argentina...
Read more

The era of French intervention in Africa is over – Macron

Emmanuel Offor -
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Thursday that France harboured no desire to return to past policies of interfering in Africa after he began a...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: