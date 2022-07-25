Monday, July 25, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

US Bishop, congregation robbed of 400K during service [Video]

Suspected armed robbers stormed an American church and robbed the pastor, Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead and members of his congregation during a live-streamed church service on Sunday.

According to reports, the hoodlums robbed the pastor and congregation of about $400K in jewellery.

Whitehead was speaking at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, Brooklyn, when the robbery happened.

Speaking on his social media pages afterwards, the cleric said, “I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery.”

Addressing comments on him having expensive jewellery, he said, “A lot of people are going to say, ‘Why are you so flashy?’ It’s my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase if I work hard for it.”

