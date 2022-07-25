US Bishop, congregation robbed of 400K during service [Video]

Suspected armed robbers stormed an American church and robbed the pastor, Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead and members of his congregation during a live-streamed church service on Sunday.

According to reports, the hoodlums robbed the pastor and congregation of about $400K in jewellery.

Whitehead was speaking at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, Brooklyn, when the robbery happened.

Speaking on his social media pages afterwards, the cleric said, “I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery.”

Addressing comments on him having expensive jewellery, he said, “A lot of people are going to say, ‘Why are you so flashy?’ It’s my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase if I work hard for it.”

Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead robbed in $400K jewelry heist during live-streamed church service pic.twitter.com/Q19ZqxKSCK — Breakingtrendsnews (@Breakingtrends1) July 24, 2022

Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead gives a first hand account of the robbery at his church #bishoplamormillerwhitehead pic.twitter.com/EsTUbqslTg — Breakingtrendsnews (@Breakingtrends1) July 25, 2022

