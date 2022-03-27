US based RCCG pastor resigns to become Soun of Ogbomosho

Lead Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House DC, Washington, United States of America, Pastor Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, has stepped down from his pastoral position and shown interest in becoming the next Soun of Ogbomosho.

The 20th Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, was buried in December 2021.

Ogbomoso kingmakers on Thursday had a meeting at Aafin Ogbomoso with the aspirants in search of the next Soun.

According to an online medium, Oyo Affairs, reliable source close to Olaoye disclosed that the pastor confirmed it on Thursday.

The source said,

“He confirmed it yesterday, and he has relinquished his position as the lead pastor.”

Olaoye has been in the pastoral ministry since 1992.

He pastored three RCCG Churches in Nigeria and one in Bonn, Germany before moving to the United States of America.

Now though, he seeks a different kind of connection with the gods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...