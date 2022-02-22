US-based Nigerian doctor arrested for assaulting patient

Police operatives in Florida have arrested a US-based Nigerian doctor, Onyekachi Nwabuko, for slapping repeatedly a semi-unconscious female patient.

Reports claim Nwabuko, who works at the University of Florida Health Leesburg Hospital, used the patient’s hand to slap her as he believed she was faking a seizure.

The patient sustained a facial injury, swelling, redness, and bruising to her left eye.

The doctor was arrested on Wednesday morning, February 16, and charged with three counts of battery, following statements from two registered nurses, a hospital director, and the victim.

His arraignment is currently scheduled for March 3, following his release after posting bond of $3,000 (about N1.7 million) at the Lake County Jail in Tavares.

