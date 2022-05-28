Saturday, May 28, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Uriel Oputa Shares Secret to Good Health is Taking Break from Nigeria

Uriel Oputa has found out that the secret to being hale and hearty is jetting out if our beloved country, Nigeria.

The reality TV star shared ton the importance of taking breaks after she was down with headache and nausea which miraculously disappointed once she landed London.

Uriel revealed that she had been unable to sleep and generally feeling ill back home before she decided to travel. But once she got into London, she became a whole. A series of tests also revealed that there was nothing wrong with her.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: