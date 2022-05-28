Uriel Oputa Shares Secret to Good Health is Taking Break from Nigeria

Uriel Oputa has found out that the secret to being hale and hearty is jetting out if our beloved country, Nigeria.

The reality TV star shared ton the importance of taking breaks after she was down with headache and nausea which miraculously disappointed once she landed London.

Uriel revealed that she had been unable to sleep and generally feeling ill back home before she decided to travel. But once she got into London, she became a whole. A series of tests also revealed that there was nothing wrong with her.

