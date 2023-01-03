Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Uriel Oputa Reveals Premium Heartbreak During 'Detty' December

Celebrity

Uriel Oputa just shared how she was at the receiving end of a premium heartbreak from one of the IJGB ( I Just Got Back) folks, home for the holidays.

The former reality TV star and chef, shared her experience after she refused to have sex with the man, whom she noted had been applying pressure in getting her to date him.

Recounting the experience, Uriel who revealed that this was her first Christmas in Nigeria, shared that following her refusal to have sex, the next morning, her ‘toaster’ changed his display picture to that if his traditional wedding.

Seeing as she couldn’t believe her eyes, given the temerity with which he pursued her, she sent him a message and he replied, “you have a good heart. Happy new year.”

Singer Timaya Reveals The Secret to Gaining Respect

Timaya is out here trying to be a sage in 2023 as he has shared for his well of wisdom.
Lamar Odom Says He’s Afraid to Ask khloé Kardashian Out

Though Lamar Odom will want nothing more than to get back in with Khloe Kardashian, he is unable to follow through with that plan.
Bimbo Ademoye Gets Emotional About First Film as Executive Producer

The actress got emotional talking about the journey from actress to producer via her Instagram page on Monday, January 2.
Fancy Acholonu Rescinds Apology to Alexx Ekubo, Says she Endured Lies and Cheating in Relationship

More drama is brewing regarding the public apology episode between Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fianceé, Fancy Acholonu.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Singer Timaya Reveals The Secret to Gaining Respect

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Timaya is out here trying to be a sage in 2023 as he has shared for his well of wisdom.
Lamar Odom Says He’s Afraid to Ask khloé Kardashian Out

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Though Lamar Odom will want nothing more than to get back in with Khloe Kardashian, he is unable to follow through with that plan.
Bimbo Ademoye Gets Emotional About First Film as Executive Producer

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
The actress got emotional talking about the journey from actress to producer via her Instagram page on Monday, January 2.
