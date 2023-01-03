Uriel Oputa Reveals Premium Heartbreak During ‘Detty’ December

Uriel Oputa just shared how she was at the receiving end of a premium heartbreak from one of the IJGB ( I Just Got Back) folks, home for the holidays.

The former reality TV star and chef, shared her experience after she refused to have sex with the man, whom she noted had been applying pressure in getting her to date him.

Recounting the experience, Uriel who revealed that this was her first Christmas in Nigeria, shared that following her refusal to have sex, the next morning, her ‘toaster’ changed his display picture to that if his traditional wedding.

Seeing as she couldn’t believe her eyes, given the temerity with which he pursued her, she sent him a message and he replied, “you have a good heart. Happy new year.”

