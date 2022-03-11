Uriel Oputa Reveals How Ex-boyfriend Made Her Insecure About Her Legs

Uriel Oputa is not only in a new body but in a new skin as well but before she got here, she had quite the uphill battle.

The former reality TV star and chef revealed that her ex-boyfriend made her feel terrible and insecure as a result of a scar she had on her leg.

Uriel disclosed that he called her legs ugly but now the same legs are being called beautiful. She added a quick note that,

“When his not for you his truly not for you. There will always be someone who’s ready to massage those scars.”

