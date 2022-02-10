Uriel Oputa Reveals Her First Biking Experience

Uriel Oputa has shared her first time experience on a commercial bike with her fans.

The Chef and wig specialist who just la ded Lagos from the UK attempted the new Yonce TikTok challenge while getting off a bike.

A well meaning fan of Uriel took to the comment to advise her to be careful while getting off the bike because of the silencer which burns hurt and could scald her skin. The fan pointed out that she had gotten off from the wrong side of the bike.

Uriel Oputa then went on to reveal that her mistake was a honest one given it was her first time on a bike.

