Uriel Oputa is all about helping women avoid the pitfalls called married men and has offered some advice.

The former reality TV star and chef shared a few foolproof ways to tell if a man is married.

In her Instagram post, Uriel revealed that if a man only takes a woman out at night, he is definitely not single. She also added that if he goes off the radar on Christmas day only to reappear on boxing day, he is definitely not single.

