Uriel Oputa Questions Why She Never Makes List of Most Beautiful Ex-BBNaija Housemates

Uriel Oputa has a serious question for the folks who cone up with Big Brother Naija polls and lists.

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram page to air her thoughts on the matter and wondered why for over five years now, her name has never entered the list of most beautiful women from BBNaija.

Uriel noted that the exclusion is making her feel like an “ambassador of Shark land” but she is not giving up.

She revealed that she was going to employ the services of make up artist, Bibyonce and have the photo shoot of the century to ensure that maybe just once, she finally makes that list.

