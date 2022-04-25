Monday, April 25, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Uriel Oputa Questions Why She Never Makes List of Most Beautiful Ex-BBNaija Housemates

Uriel Oputa has a serious question for the folks who cone up with Big Brother Naija polls and lists.

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram page to air her thoughts on the matter and wondered why for over five years now, her name has never entered the list of most beautiful women from BBNaija.

Uriel noted that the exclusion is making her feel like an “ambassador of Shark land” but she is not giving up.

She revealed that she was going to employ the services of make up artist, Bibyonce and have the photo shoot of the century to ensure that maybe just once, she finally makes that list.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: