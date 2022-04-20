Uriel Oputa Preaches the Message of Happiness Referencing Rita Dominic’s Wedding

The Nigerian internet space is still reeling from the traditional ceremony of one of Nollywood’s favourite actress, Rota Dominic and now Uriel Oputa is referencing this in a message about happiness.

The chef and former reality TV star stated that there is no formula to inner peace and happiness while calling out whoever set a timeline/age for a person to get married.

Using Dominic’s nuptials as a case study, Uriel Oputa went on to say that when the time is perfect, it is perfect and urged everyone to put aside obligated obstacles in the way of their inner peace.

She added that everyone should dance to their own rhythm and do only things true to them because the unfiltered core of love is happeniness and not society’s.

