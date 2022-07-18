Uriel Oputa Laments the Audacity of Married Men

Uriel Oputa is shocked at the audacity of some married men and how they go about conducting themselves.

The Big Brother Naija alum shared her experience with one of such via her Instagram stories on Sunday, July 22.

Uriel disclosed that she was absolutely stunned when she saw the person in question celebrate his wedding anniversary via social media after consistently chasing her.

She even noted that he still asked her out the previous week and then went off to post his anniversary message.

The chef added that this is the reason she doesn’t pay attention to men anymore.

