Uriel Oputa is Done with Nigerian Dating Apps

Uriel Oputa has vented her frustration at the caliber of people on Nigerian dating apps and is over and done with it.

The chef and businesswoman shared that the profile pictures of many of the men on there is enough reason to quit it and she has rebuked all her friends who forced her to join.

Uriel disclosed that someone from Ibadan will have the profile picture of Justin Timberlake and for those who even put up their photos, the look will make you reconsider because you can almost tell the person will be violent.

Uriel Oputa went on to state that a particular photo she saw made her buy ‘aboniki’ balm because her neck ended up strained. She noted that she looked at the guy’s shirt for over 30 minutes because it was a hybrid shirt; half Nike, half Gucci.

