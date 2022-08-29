Uriel Oputa Encourages Mature Single Ladies to Date Multiple Men

Uriel Oputa has dating advice specifically geared towards mature single ladies who are looking to settle down.

The former reality TV star and chef shared her thoughts via her Instagram stories, advising women in this category to date multiple men at the same time.

Oputa noted that dating multiple men does not necessarily mean sleeping with all of them; a stance she was very clear on as she added the proverbial saying of not putting all of one’s eggs in a basket.

She also advised that these women should refrain from cooking in a man’s house as they don’t appreciate this gesture – a lesson she has learnt.

