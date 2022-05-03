Uriel Oputa Disclosed A Man Blocked Her for Not Being a British Citizen

Uriel Oputa shared a hilarious experience that happened to her within the struggle of the dating pool.

The chef and Big Brother Naija alum revealed what role a British citizenship played in causing the relationship to fizzle out.

Uriel stated a man she was talking to at a point in time blocked her because she wasn’t a British citizen.

She stated that he had asked her if she was and she had lied that she wasn’t. On hearing this, the gentleman stopped replying her messages and blocked her on all platforms.

