Uriel Oputa Clarifies on Yoruba Demons After an Igbo Man Showed Her ‘Shege’

Uriel Oputa is offering wisdom regarding the ‘Yoruba Demon’ tag after she was served a hefty ‘breakfast’.

The chef and former reality TV star, clarified on this class of men noting that they are not particular to the Yoruba tribe.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Uriel noted that the man who showed her ‘pepper’ in a relationship is not Yoruba but Igbo. Adding that she saw ‘shege,’ she has therefore, concluded that this tag isn’t particular to any tribe.

NB: Yoruba Demon is a Nigerian slang used to describe suave, smooth talking and philandering men who recklessly break women’s hearts.

