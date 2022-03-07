Uriel Oputa and Pere Egbi Shut Down Instagram with Smooching Video

It looks like Uriel Oputa’s shot at Pere Egbi was right on target as the duo seem to have gotten pretty close.

The Big Brother Naija “See Gobe” housemate and Chef shared a smoking hot clip of herself and the “Shine Ya Eye” alum.

In th clip which Uriel posted on her Instagram stories, a shirtless Pere covered Uriel’s face with kisses while making very suggestive faces.

Recall that shortly after the end of BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, Uriel Oputa publicly shot her shot at Pere Egbi, revealing that he was “entering her eyes” and she was ready to serve him good food in bed.

